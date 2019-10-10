Police: Two arrested for living in vacant apartment garage

A Sioux Falls man and woman are facing charges after police say they were squatting in a garage apartment.

Sioux Falls police responded to a burglary call on Sheldon Lane on Wednesday. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a caller reported they saw people use a ladder to enter an attic space above a garage apartment in the area.

When officers arrived, Clemens said the people had left. After further investigating, Clemens said the garages were vacant but it appeared that people were living there. Along with personal items, police also found a small amount of marijuana and meth residue.

Clemen said officers later found Lauren Alexandra Johnson, 28, and Richard Dean Nemec, 37, near 57th Street and Louise Avenue.

Johnson and Nemec were charged with unlawful occupancy, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia.

