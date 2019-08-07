Police: Vermillion man stabbed to death in Sioux Falls

Lt. Michael Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing Wednesday. It's not specified exactly what time officers responded. But they said a 25-year-old man from Vermillion died at the hospital as a result of stab wounds.

Officers gathered information and identified the crime scene near 18th Street and Sycamore avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.

Christopher Wood, who is 25 years old, from Sioux Falls was arrested for 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, 1st degree manslaughter, attempted robbery and simple assault.

More information on this stabbing is expected at Thursday's police briefing at 10:30 PM.