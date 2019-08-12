Police: Weekend arrest under review

The Sioux Falls Police Department is launching an internal investigation for use of force during a weekend arrest.

Lt. David McIntire said Friday evening, an officer was responding to an accident at 41st Street and Carolyn Avenue. He said a male individual approached the scene and appeared to be recording.

McIntire said 35-year-old Mark Allen Burgess, of Sioux Falls, then joined the man who was recording and began yelling obscenities at the officer.

Eventually, the officer investigating the crash called for assistance and two more officers arrived.

McIntire said when the officer tried to obtain Burgess, he attempted to run away but was arrested.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

McIntire said with any 'use of force' situation, an internal review is conducted.

The video of the arrest has since been uploaded to YouTube. It shows Burgess flipping off and yelling obscenities at police as well as several officers taking down Burgess.