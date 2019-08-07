Police: Woman assaulted and threatened with a hatchet

Police say a man assaulted a woman and then threatened her with a hatchet Tuesday night on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police arrived at a residence near Seventh Street and Mable Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the victim met officers outside and they attempted to contact a man inside the home. Clemens said the man made comments about getting a gun.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and shut down streets in the neighborhood. Clemens said officers made a judgment call and left the scene after determining the man was alone and not a threat to anyone.

No arrests have been made but police have identified the man and he could be looking aggravated assault domestic charges.

Clemens said the victim was not injured.