Police: Woman tasered after threatening officer with knife

Authorities say a Sioux Falls woman was tasered after she threatened officers with a knife.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment on the 600 block of S. Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.

According to Capt. Loren McManus, a woman called police saying a friend had become drunk and disorderly in her home. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 36-year-old Vallen Rooks, was sitting in a chair with a knife.

McManus said officers ordered her to drop the knife, but she refused. Rooks eventually got up and squared up with the officers. One of the officers tasered Rooks, and police were able to arrest her.

Rooks was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.