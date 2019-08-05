Police: Woman threatened with gun at Western Mall

Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of aggravated assault at the Western Mall.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a woman gave money to a friend to buy a cellphone on Saturday, but the friend never returned with a phone.

On Sunday, the two met in the parking lot outside of Scheel's to discuss the matter. Clemens said the friend who received the money had two other people in their car and one of them pointed a gun at the woman.

Clemens also said a hammer was thrown at the woman's car, causing some minor damage.

Police said they have leads on the suspects and are investigating.