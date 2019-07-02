Police activity closes Leaders Park in Sioux Falls

Sgt. Robert Forster with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Leaders Park in Sioux Falls is closed as officers investigate. He is asking people to stay away from the area, but the public is not in any danger.

Tim Nash has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years. He said he heard noises that sounded like gunshots just before 6:00 PM Tuesday. Sgt. Forster would not confirm that a shooting took place but said they have the park closed for an investigation.

Nash was on his driveway talking to his brother when he heard some noises.

"All of a sudden we hear this pop, pop, pop, pop. And we both kind of at the same time looked at each other and said, that didn't sound like firecrackers," Nash said. "It sounded like a pistol or something like a .22 shot or something like that."

Nash said another five to ten minutes later, he and his brother heard a couple more shots before Sioux Falls police arrived.

Sioux Falls police are asking people on social media to stay away from Leaders Park as well as the area of East 6th Street and North Leaders Avenue in the city.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stick with KSFY News for the latest information.