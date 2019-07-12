Police arrest man for stealing audio equipment from Orpheum Theatre

A Sioux Falls man is facing charges for allegedly stealing audio equipment from a downtown theater.

Forty-six-year-old Robert Browning was arrested Thursday, according to Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Investigators say an audio mixing console from the Orpheum Theatre worth $8,000 was stolen on June 28 while the device was in transit to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Police used surveillance video to identify Browning as a suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued for his arrest Thursday, and he was arrested that same day on second-degree burglary and grand theft charges.

Browning told police he drinks a lot, so he does not remember where he put the equipment.