Police block off streets near USF campus

Sioux Falls SWAT team sets up near the University of Sioux Falls campus Monday, August 5.
Updated: Mon 10:39 AM, Aug 05, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - Police are on the scene of an active situation near the University of Sioux Falls campus.

Officers have blocked off the intersection of 22nd Street and Summit Avenue.

KSFY News Reporter Jill Langland is in the area. She says the SWAT team and K-9 units are on the scene.

 