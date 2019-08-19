Police close internal review of use of force during arrest

Sioux Falls police say an internal investigation of an arrest that was captured on video has been completed, but the results will not be released.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the department cannot comment on the details because it pertains to a personnel matter. The officer involved in the incident is still employed, Clemens said.

On Aug. 9, police arrested 35-year-old Mark Allen Burgess, of Sioux Falls, after he yelled obscenities at an officer who was investigating a crash.

When the officer tried to obtain Burgess, he attempted to run away but was arrested. Burgess was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

The incident was captured on video and uploaded to YouTube.

