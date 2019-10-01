Police cruisers display purple ribbons during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council are drawing recognition to the issue with purple ribbons.

The organization is putting purple ribbons on law enforcement vehicles.

Last year the Sioux Falls Police Department and Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office responded to over 1,900 calls related to domestic violence and the Family Violence Council is working to draw awareness.

"We need to bring awareness for the whole community because I don't know that people really understand the prevalence of domestic violence in our community," said Kelli Peterson, Minnehaha County Family Violence Council. "That it crosses all socio-economic background and races, religions, genders."

Domestic violence affects one in four women in her lifetime and in 2017, 35-percent of murders in South Dakota were the result of domestic abuse. The Family Violence Council encourages everyone to get involved in domestic violence prevention and education.