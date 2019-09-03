Police identify victim in fatal Sioux Falls motorcycle crash

Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash in western Sioux Falls.

Thirty-five-year-old Richard Cargill of Sioux Falls died in Saturday evening's crash, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say Cargill was driving south on Valley View Road when he lost control at a curve near Pine Meadows Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police they thought Cargill was going around 100 miles per hour, but Clemens said investigators are still working to determine how fast he was going. The speed limit on the road is 25 miles per hour.