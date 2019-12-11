Police identify victim in fatal Sioux Falls stabbing

Police have released the name of the man killed in a fatal stabbing in southwest Sioux Falls.

Twenty-five-year-old Dugan Tobacco died early Tuesday morning, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra.

Dugan was stabbed along with another man at an apartment complex on the 4500 block of S. Louise Avenue. Tobacco eventually died of his injuries. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kooistra said Wednesday morning that no arrests have been made in the case, but he said everyone involved in the case is accounted for.