Police investigate 4th armed Robbery in Sioux Falls this week

Police are looking for a suspect after another overnight armed robbery of a Sioux Falls business.

Authorities say an armed suspect entered Jokerz Casino at W. 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to Sgt. Martin Hoffman, the suspect demanded money, then left some cash.

No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 5'3" tall with a medium build. Anyone with details about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

This is the fourth robbery of a Sioux Falls business since Sunday. Three gas stations were targeted earlier this week. One arrest has been made so far. Police are still working to determine if the robberies are related.