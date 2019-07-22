Police investigate gang-related shootings

Sioux Falls police say two weekend shootings are likely gang-related.

The first happened early Sunday morning on North Blauvelt Avenue. The second shooting occurred early Monday morning on North Sycamore Avenue.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said no one was hurt in either incident but the shootings appear to be linked, adding that gang members live at both places.

Sioux Falls police said they won't reveal which gangs are involved because they don't want to give gang or gangs credit for any incident.

No arrests have been made. Police said they're also trying to figure out if these cases are related to other recent shootings.