Police investigate multiple reports of vandalism in Sioux Falls

Police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism which involved homes and vehicles in eastern Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police say the acts of vandalism occurred over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said there were six separate reports near East 15th Street and Gordon Drive. Home windows were broken out with rocks or pieces of concrete.

Police said there were also at least three reports of slashed tires in the area as well.

At this time, police do not have any suspects. Clemens said one witness reported seeing a group of teens in the area during the time of the incidents.