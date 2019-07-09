Police investigate shooting following a dispute over fireworks

Sioux Falls police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire on Monday night.

It occurred on the 900 block of South Suburban Lane. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said there were roughly 15 to 20 people present at a home for a bonfire when fireworks fell into a fire pit, causing the fireworks to go off.

Clemens said a dispute between neighbors over the fireworks going off began and at some point during that dispute, shots were fired a neighbor's home. Authorities believe an individual at the party may have fired the shots.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing.