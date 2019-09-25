Police investigating home robbery

Sioux Falls police are investigating a home robbery in east Sioux Falls.

At 12:45 p.m.Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man who walked into a home, pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

The robbery was reported in the area of Belmont Street and Melanie Lane.

Clemens said the suspect took a misdemeanor amount of cash, less than $1,000, and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'7", and in his early 20's.