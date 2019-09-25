UPDATE: 'All clear' issued after suspicious item found at Southeast Tech

UPDATE, 11:45 a.m.:

Authorities say a suspicious item was found Wednesday morning on the campus of Southeast Tech, leading to a security alert being issued.

The item was found in a building on campus, according to STI spokesperson Jen Lambley.

Lambley says the Sioux Falls Police Department has investigated the situation, and determined there was no credible threat to safety or security. An all-clear has been issued to students.

Original story:

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety after police investigated an incident at Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls.

The incident took place Wednesday morning. In a release, STI said “The Sioux Falls Police Department has investigated the situation and it has been determined there is no immediate threat to safety or security.”

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

