Police investigating incident in southwest Sioux Falls

Authorities are investigating an incident near a hotel in southwest Sioux Falls.

Police responded to a report of a weapons violation in the area of the Red Rock Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers set up a perimeter around the area, and remained on scene several hours.

A KSFY News crew saw officers take two people into custody around Midnight. Police have not given any details about the nature of that arrest.

Multiple patrol cars remained on the scene throughout the night.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point, though authorities tell KSFY News there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.