Police investigating overnight robbery in Sioux Falls

Authorities are investigating a late-night armed robbery in Sioux Falls.

Police say a suspect entered a business near W. 12th Street and S. La Mesa Drive around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, threatened employees with a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was given some cash, then left the business heading south.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old Native American man, about 5'7" tall, 200 pounds, wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (877) 367-7007.