Police investigating stabbing, assault in Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are investigating an assault after a 37-year-old man reported he was stabbed in the face Sunday night.

Sgt. Aaron Benson said the incident occurred near the YMCA on Minnesota Avenue. Benson said the victim told officers three individuals had assaulted and stabbed him in the face with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made and no descriptions of the suspects have been given.