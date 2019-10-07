Police investigating two-vehicle crash near downtown Sioux Falls

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police said the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday at 11th Street and Duluth Avenue.

Police said prior to the crash, officers attempted to stop a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado near Third Street and Duluth Avenue. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed into a Kia Optima.

Police said the Silverado rolled and came to rest on the southeast corner of the intersection. Two occupants in the Silverado left the scene.

Police said officers located a female occupant nearby but haven't found the male driver.

The driver of the Kia was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.