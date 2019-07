Sioux Falls Police need help looking for a man who's been missing since Saturday.

Danny Closs, 51, was last seen wearing a brown dress pants, brown t-shirt, grey sweatshirt with white tennis shoes.

He is 5'11 with a thin build and was last seen at Burger King near West 41st St and South Sheldon Lane around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

Closs lives with Autism and mental capacity of an 8 year old.

If you see Closs, please call 605-367-7000