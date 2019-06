Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 72-year-old woman at Falls Park.

The incident occurred between 3 - 4 p.m. on Saturday while the woman was reading in her car. Police said the woman reported that the suspect walked up and stood in front of her car and was masturbating.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, with a stocky build. He was wearing a red, blue and brown jacket.