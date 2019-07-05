Police receive more than 200 fireworks complaints

Sioux Falls police say they received a total of 203 complaints about fireworks in the city on Thursday.

At times, officers were investigating up to 45 calls at once. By the end of the night, police wrote 5 tickets and issued 5 warnings.

Officers say it can be difficult to prove who was actually lighting the fireworks.

"This is an incident that requires the officer to actually witness somebody light the fireworks, and often you'll roll up on the scene, the people may have already stopped firing the fireworks off," said lt. David Mcintire, Sioux Falls Police Department. "There might not be an obvious person setting them off that we can see with our own eyes."

Police say the overall number of calls doubles on the Fourth of July.

Sioux Falls had four officers on duty who were dedicated to fireworks calls.

Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office posted on its Twitter page Friday morning, encouraging residents to clean up trash after shooting off fireworks on county roads.