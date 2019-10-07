Authorities release arrest reports for Hobo Day, D-Days weekend

Authorities made dozens of arrests as South Dakota's two largest universities both held their homecoming celebrations the same weekend.

South Dakota State University in Brookings held its Hobo Day Saturday, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion hosted its D-Days game the same day. The events draw thousands of people to each city.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff's Office, there were 46 arrests booked into the sheriff's office over the weekend. These included 18 DUI charges and five felony drug charges.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 31 arrests were made related to D-Days activities, down from 53 in 2018.