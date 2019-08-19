Police release new details into recent assault, kidnapping

Police said a 'bad drug deal' may have led to an aggravated assault and kidnapping in Sioux Falls.

Last week, authorities arrested two of the four men wanted in the incident - 56-year-old James Oliver Hanna, from Sioux Falls, and 38-year-old Robert Allen Fitzler, from Montrose. Both men were wanted for first-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Authorities are still searching for 38-year-old Ronald Lee Webb and 35-year-old Christopher Allen Yahola. Both are wanted for first-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

According to court documents, on Aug. 9, the 38-year-old victim went to Hanna's residence on South Sioux Street to collect payment for work done on Hanna's home. Hanna told the victim he didn't have the payment and to come back the next day.

When the victim returned Aug. 10, he stated there were other subjects inside the home who accused him of a drug deal 'gone wrong' and demanded $275 from him.

According to court documents, the victim reported that these subjects grabbed and struck him several times in the face, used a knife to cut his shirt and belt, and made him remove all his clothing. The victim also reported that these subjects used a blue torch to burn his face before forcing him in the basement.

The victim said he was denied food while locked in the basement for nearly two days. He was released from the basement on Aug. 12 and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.