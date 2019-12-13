Police release surveillance of recent robberies

Sioux Falls police have released surveillance footage from two recent robberies in Sioux Falls.

One video shows a suspect entering Happy Jacks on East Arrowhead Parkway with a towel draped over his head. The other video shows the exterior of Jokerz Casino, near 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue, where the suspect can be seen making his way down the sidewalk before entering the building.

Police believe the suspect who robbed Jokerz may also be linked to the robberies of two Get-n-Go convenience stores earlier this month.

In December, thus far, police said there have been five robberies in Sioux Falls. Police said they believe three of those robberies are connected.

Sioux Falls police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.