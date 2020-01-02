Police remove 70 deer in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls Police Department has begun its sixth annual deer harvest in city limit.

In a press release, the department said the goal of the harvest is to reduce property damage and improve the health of the Sioux Falls’ deer population. The city has requested a permit for the removal of 70 deer this year. Removals will focus on the southeastern, western and northeastern portions of Sioux Falls.

In 2019, 107 deer were killed after being struck by cars on city roadways. The department said traffic accidents due to deer/vehicle collisions in the southern area of Sioux Falls have increased this year.

The meat from harvested deer will be donated to area food banks. Through the assistance of Sportsmen Against Hunger, more than 6,500 pounds of deer meat has been donated to local food banks since 2015.

The deer harvested by Sioux Falls Police and Animal Control officers have completed additional training specific to deer removal. The operation will be completed by Feb. 29.