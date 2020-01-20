Police say car-semi collision left 2 dead in Sioux City

Authorities say a collision between a semitrailer and a car left two people dead in Sioux City.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the northbound semi collided with the eastbound car at an intersection.

The 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the truck driver wasn't injured.

The names of those involved and other details about the crash haven't been released.

