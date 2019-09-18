Police say man who set himself aflame at library has died

Authorities say a man who set himself aflame at Des Moines' main library downtown has died.

Des Moines police say the 36-year-old man died around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics burn center in Iowa City. His name hasn't been released.

Witnesses reported the man doused himself with a flammable liquid just before 2 p.m. and ignited it. Library staffers used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

Police say no one else was injured. The fire occurred in what police say is an enclosed hallway outside the library interior.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

