Police search for abducted teen, suspect’s phone pinged near Chicago

On the night of Tuesday, Sept. 24 police in Edmundson, Missouri responded to a missing persons report.

After an investigation, officials learned 16-year-old Garbriella Sarah Yonko had been abducted by 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge, Mo.

Johnson has a long criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be physically violent.

Yonko was last seen at her uncles’ home.

They said Johnson took her in a black 2008 Lexus LS with a Washington plate (BEC5322). The car has a dark window tint and no front plate.

Police pinged Johnson’s phone in northern Illinois just east of Chicago.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol officials have been contacted. An endangered person alert is expected to be issued.

The Edmundson Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information.

Any information please contact Lieutenant Venneman or Sergeant Anton at 314-428-4577. All information given to the Edmundson Police Department will remain anonymous.

