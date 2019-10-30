Police searching for 2nd person charged in Sioux Falls homicide

Police are looking for another suspect facing charges in connection to a fatal weekend shooting in Sioux Falls.

Twenty-seven-year-old Krista Marie Kruckenberg faces counts of accessory, obstructing, and concealing evidence charges. Police issued the warrant Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Kruckenburg left the scene of Saturday's early morning shooting with the suspect, 36-year-old Max Bolden. It is unknown if Kruckenburg is still with Bolden.

The shooting left 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III dead.

Police have found one vehicle that may be connected to the shooting, a gray Dodge Charger, but are still searching for a white Ford Explorer.