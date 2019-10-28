Police searching for suspect identified in Sioux Falls shooting

Police are still searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of man early Saturday morning.

The victim, Benjamin Donahue III, was shot twice in the head.

Donahue was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have issued a warrant for 36-year-old Max Bolden for 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of W. 10th St. and S. Main Ave., in the Carnegie Hall parking lot, across the street from Club David.

According to court documents, prior to the shooting, Bolden was hanging around the outside of Club David when Donahue pulled into the Carnegie Hall parking lot and got out of his vehicle.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says the two men then walked toward each other and met face-to-face in that parking lot.

The men then had a brief exchange before Bolden pulled out a pistol and shot Donahue in the head.

After the incident, Bolden got into a white Ford Explorer and left the area.

The S.U.V. was last seen heading south on S. Main Ave.

Police says there were several surveillance cameras, as well as, witnesses that have helped them piece together what took place.

"Everything stems from the fact that these guys had some bad blood, disagreement, or flat out just didn't like each other," Clemens said.

Police are now asking for community's help to find the suspect.

"I think our officers do a good job, but there are just certain times when we need the public's help. Locating people, locating cars, they are really invaluable, because word can spread so much faster than our officers driving around looking for somebody," Clemens said.

Bolden is to be considered armed and dangerous, but police do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

If you have any information regarding Bolden's whereabouts, you can contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.