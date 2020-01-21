Police: Suspect in Friday shooting charged with assault

Police are sharing more information on a shooting that sent a Sioux Falls man to the hospital on Friday.

Police say a woman was walking home in central Sioux Falls at around 10 p.m. Friday. A man she knew, 31-year-old Michael Dubey, stopped and offered her a ride. An argument between the two broke out and the woman left the vehicle and went to her apartment, located in the 300 block of S. Duluth Avenue.

Dubey knocked on the woman’s door and another argument broke out inside the apartment. The woman’s brother came to the apartment and also started arguing with Dubey. Police say sometime during the argument, Dubey fired two shots into the man’s chest.

The 27-year-old victim was transported to the hospital.

Police say at around 10:30 p.m., Dubey called them and surrendered his location.

Dubey was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.