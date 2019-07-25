Police to address recent shootings at town hall meeting

The recent influx of shootings in Sioux Falls is expected to be discussed during a town hall meeting on Tuesday at the Kenny Anderson Community Center.

The meeting, lead by the Sioux Falls Police Department, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

Captain Loren McManus made the announcement at Thursday's police briefing adding that department has received calls from the public on how they're handling the recent rise in shootings or shots fired reports.

McManus said the meeting would be a good opportunity to speak with the public about the recent shootings as well as take questions.