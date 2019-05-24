Police warning residents of fake peddlers

Sioux Falls police want residents to be aware of potential peddlers after a door-to-door salesman was arrested for not having the proper licenses.

Darren Jonathan Rice, 23, was arrested Thursday for not having a state sales tax license and peddlers permit.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Rice tried selling services from various internet providers, including Midco, to a Sioux Falls resident. The resident called Midco prior to Rice's arrest and was told they don't offer services door-to-door. The next day, the resident saw Rice again in the area and called police.

Clemens said Rice claimed to work for Complete Digital Media, offering services from various internet providers but he didn't possess any of the proper paperwork which is required in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls police are encouraging residents to ask peddlers for the correct paperwork, state sales tax license and peddlers permit, and if they don't, call police.