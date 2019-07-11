Police: woman robbed by three boys during Facebook sale

Sioux Falls police say a 22-year-old woman was robbed by three boys near Frank Olson Park Wednesday evening.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the woman was selling two cellphones to a teenage boy, described as 13- or 14-years-old, and a 9-year-old boy after communicating through Facebook.

Clemens said the woman met with the buyers around 9:45 p.m. on the 4300 block of East 18th Street. She asked to see the money before handing the phones over to the boys and the boys asked to see the phones before handing over the money.

As tensions escalated, a third person, described as a 17-year-old boy, emerged from behind a dumpster with a gun and took both cellphones, Clemens said.

Clemens said all three boys ran through the park after taking the phones.

No arrests have been made but police are investigating the robbery.