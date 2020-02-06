New poll lists Noem in top 10 least popular governors

A new poll released lists South Dakota's governor in the top ten of the least popular governors.

According to the study, Governor Kristi Noem comes in at number 40 on the list. The poll is based on governor approval ratings during the fourth quarter of last year.

According to the study, Noem's approval rating currently sits at 43 percent. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds currently has an approval rating of 44 percent while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has an approval rating of 52 percent.

