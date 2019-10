A concert featuring some big names from late '90s and early 2000's music is coming to the Sioux Falls area.

The "Pop 2000 Tour" is coming to the Grand Falls Casino & Resort in Larchwood, Iowa on Jan. 25, 2020.

The tour includes Lance Bass of the band *NSYNC, musical groups O-Town and LFO, and singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera.

Tickets range from $36 to $56 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can find more ticket information here.