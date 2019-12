Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Swain, and has also named the man who will replace him.

Father Donald DeGrood will be the next Bishop of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese, Catholic News Service reports.

DeGrood, 54, currently serves as pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Savage, Minn. He was ordained in 1997. He will be the 9th bishop of the Sioux Falls Diocese.

Swain announced his retirement last year. He has served as bishop since 2006.