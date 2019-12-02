Porch pirates eyeing holiday packages

Cyber Monday shoppers were already warranting some risk by putting financial information on the web, but even after clearing that hurdle, there is one more obstacle remaining. Porch pirates are waiting on the arrival of those packages and waiting to swipe them up shortly after delivery. There are a few steps police are asking shoppers to take to discourage thieves and help out police if push comes to shove.

If you think you are one of those people that will not experience theft you are mistaken.

New research shows 36 percent of Americans had packages stolen from their front porch in 2018 and 31 percent in 2017. If it has not happened just yet, it is likely to happen at least once in the near future.

Sioux Falls Police have fielded calls over the last few weeks regarding porch theft and say it is very common during this time of the year. There are a few things to consider investing in that will assist in finding the people responsible.

"A lot of people utilize camera systems now, which really helps us with our investigation later on," said Sergeant Aaron Benson.

Police also recommend keeping track of a VIN or serial number to help track items.