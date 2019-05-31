PorkPalooza II kicks off this weekend with local BBQ, beer, and music

PorkPalooza II kicks off tonight at 5:00 PM. The event showcases local beer, music, BBQ, and pork producers. This year eight area bands, including Judd Hoos, will perform over the two-day event.

There is, of course, food, as well. More than ten local BBQ pit-masters will be smoking their pork creations, including ribs, pulled pork, and BBQ spaghetti.

New this year is the "Rib Cook-Off" today. For $20 you can receive a punch card to try the various ribs at the event. All the proceeds will go towards Feeding South Dakota. Other than the cook-off, PorkPalooza is entirely free.

Remedy Brewing Company, one of the partners for the event, is also rolling out a new brew just in time for BBQ.

PorkPalooza II will be at 8th and Railroad in front of Remedy Brewing Company.

Vendors will be set up tonight, as well as, all day Saturday, June 1st starting at 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with music starting at noon.