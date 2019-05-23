Portland man arrested on marijuana, firearm charges in Aberdeen

A Portland, Ore. man is facing marijuana- and gun-related charges after allegedly running from police in Aberdeen.

Forty-two-year-old Charles Stewart was arrested around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they received a report of an armed man drinking alcohol on the 1000 block of S. Main Street in Aberdeen.

When officers arrived, they took away Stewart's firearm. Police say Stewart then attempted to run away. He was caught and eventually handcuffed after a schedule.

Officers found five baggies of marijuana in his possession.

Stewart is charged with distribution of Marijuana, commission of a felony while armed, obstruction a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm in an alcohol establishment.