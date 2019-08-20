Post making false claims regarding privacy circulating through Facebook

A fake post claiming all photos posted to Facebook will be made public is once again making the rounds on social media.

The post claims starting Tuesday, everything ever posted to Facebook, including photos and messages, will be made public. The post also claims that by copying the post and pasting it to your own timeline, you protect yourself from this happening.

The post is false. Snopes.com first noted about a similar scam making the rounds on Facebook back in 2012. Similar versions with minor changes have recirculated through Facebook ever since.

The latest post also cites "Channel 13 News," which is KSFY's antenna channel in southeast South Dakota. Several viewers contacted KSFY about this claim. KSFY News has never reported the false claims from this Facebook post.

Facebook has offered guidelines on how to spot fake posts, including how to report posts you believe may be scams.