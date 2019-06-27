Power outage reported in eastern Sioux Falls

Thousands of people in Sioux Falls are dealing with a power outage Thursday morning.

Flooding on Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls.

Around 2,500 customers on the east side of the city are currently without power, according to Xcel Energy's outage map. The outages appear to be localized mostly between Minnesota Avenue and N. Cliff Avenue, north of E. 10th Street.

Xcel estimates power will be restored around 8:45 a.m.

A thunderstorm rolled into the city Thursday morning, bringing with it lightning and flash flooding. However, the exact cause of the power outage is still unclear.