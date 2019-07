Northwestern Energy reports power outages in the Huron and Mitchell areas after a storm with strong winds passed through the area around 6:30 this evening.

Northwestern Energy says they are aware of affected area and it may take about three hours to restore power.

Northwester Energy estimates 1,200 people in the Huron area are out of power and 700 near Mitchell.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to check their sump pumps and have a emergency generator ready.