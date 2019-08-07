Powerful storm leaves 2 hurt in Burke

A strong storm left two people hurt as it caused significant damage in the town of Burke in south central South Dakota.

Mayor Tom Glover tells KSFY News the storm hit the town Tuesday night. It destroyed a lumberyard, and severely damaged the school building and Burke Civic Center. A number of other buildings around town were also damaged, and several trees were downed.

Two people were hurt, but Glover said their injuries are not life-threatening. One was being transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The town and surrounding area are without power Wednesday morning. Glover said the storm damaged a power substation, and crews are working on repairing it.

The Rosebud Electric Cooperative said customers in the Burke and Lucas area will be without power for much of the day Wednesday.

The Sioux Falls office of the National Weather Service tweeted it is sending is sending a damage assessment team to Burke Wednesday morning.

It is still unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. Glover said parts of the town received extensive damage, while other parts were left relatively untouched.

