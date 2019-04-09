Powerful storm will bring rain, blizzard conditions later this week

It is looking more and more likely that a powerful winter/spring storm system will impact most of our region later this week. The National Weather Service has now issued Blizzard Warnings for much of central and eastern South Dakota that will go into effect later Wednesday and continue through Thursday and well into Friday. This is a complex and powerful storm system that will bring heavy rain, some ice, then very heavy snow and strong wind. Some places could get 12 to 18 or more inches of snow. Liquid precipitation amounts of 2 to 3 or more inches will be possible across much of our region.

This system will start with rain tonight and tomorrow. Rain will mix with and change to snow tomorrow into tomorrow night with heavy snow possible late Wednesday through Friday morning. In addition to the heavy snow, strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph will create blowing snow and blizzard conditions from late Wednesday through Friday morning.

In Sioux Falls, rain will develop tonight and continue through most of tomorrow with rain mixing with and changing to snow late tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Rain could be heavy with 1 to 2 inches or more possible through tomorrow night alone. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible, however, I do not expect storms to be severe. Snow is likely through Thursday, Thursday night and much of Friday with blowing snow and blizzard conditions possible throughout that time.

While confidence is high that much of central and eastern South Dakota will get a significant amount of snow and strong wind, there is some uncertainty in regards to when rain will change to snow in Sioux Falls. Because of this, Sioux Falls and points south and east remain in a Winter Storm Watch for now. The watch will likely be upgraded later today or early tomorrow after we get a better handle on the storm track and how much warm air will be drawn into this system.

Bottom line is that as of right now it looks like travel will be nearly impossible across much of our region from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. This is a complex storm system with a lot of things that could change, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Today is the calm before the storm. We'll start with a little sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the morning. This afternoon will be cloudy and cooler with scattered light showers. High temps will reach the mid 50s today - which is still nice - just not quite as nice as the 70s we had yesterday.